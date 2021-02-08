NORTH JUDSON — For the second year in a row, the North Newton Lady Spartans gave heavily favored South Central all it can handle for three-plus quarters but in the end, it was not enough. South Central, which advanced to semi-state last year, went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to push a 10-point lead to a 67-47 win on Feb. 3 in the opening round of the 2A Sectional hosted by North Judson.
“We came with some hot shooting and great defense, and we were really hustling out there,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “I am really proud of how hard we played tonight, but again we fell short against a good team. Rebounding kind of hurt us. They killed us on the boards and got too many second-chance points.”
South Central jumped out to a 7-2 start looking to take control of the game, but North Newton answered with a 3-point play from Cayci Ehlinger and a midrange jump shot from Mackendzie Dresbaugh to tie the game up 7-7. The offense from those two guards would be key for the Lady Spartans all night long.
South Central responded by scoring the next five points, but North Newton, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Ehlinger and Dresbaugh, finished the quarter on a 10-4 run for a 17-16 lead.
Ehlinger had eight points in the opening quarter, while Dresbaugh had five.
The second quarter was a period of runs from both teams with South Central starting the scoring and ending the scoring to go up 37-29 at the half.
South Central star junior Abbie Tomlin scored the first seven points of the second quarter by sinking a free throw followed by consecutive deep 3-pointers as South Central reclaimed the lead, 23-17.
North Newton answered with a 6-0 run of its own highlighted by a Dresbaugh 3-pointer to tie the game 23-23 with 4:52 to play in the second quarter.
To keep the pattern going, South Central responded with a 7-0 run for a 30-23 lead.
Another 3-pointer from Dresbaugh and a layup by Harley Schleman cut South Central’s advantage to just 2, 30-28, but South Central had one more run left in the first half, a 7-1 scoring spurt for the 37-29 halftime lead. Tomlin had 11 points in the quarter for South Central, while Dresbaugh had seven points for North Newton. Seven North Newton turnovers including four consecutive miscues late in the quarter were the difference.
South Central carried that momentum over into the third quarter, scoring the first six points and pushing its lead up to 14, 43-29.
Just when it seemed like South Central was ready to pull away, the Lady Spartans found a way to respond.
Behind 3-pointers from Dresbaugh and junior Grace Hollopeter, North Newton went on a 12-4 run to close within six points, 47-41.
South Central was able to withstand the North Newton rally and ended the third quarter with a 6-0 spurt to go up 51-41 heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Spartans were just 2 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter and South Central went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line to seal the 67-47 victory.
“South Central is a very good team,” added Spillers. They are physical, they can dribble well and shoot the ball. That’s one thing we got to work on is our strength underneath the basket. I think we should have gotten some more calls down there, but we also have to be stronger with the ball.”
South Central was 19 of 34 from the free-throw line, while North Newton was just 4 of 14.
Tomlin finished with a game-high 21 points for South Central, while sophomore Olivia Marks had 18, and junior Dalanie Gale had 15 in the win.
Dresbaugh and Ehlinger each had 15 points to pace the North Newton attack, while senior Danielle Hinch added eight points.
With the loss, it was the final game for seniors Dresbaugh, Hinch, Gracie Stevens, Hope Churchill, and Sophie Hollopeter.
“We are going to miss our seniors,” said Spillers. “They all brought something to this team and this program. We have a good group of juniors and underclassmen coming up, but we won’t be able to replace our seniors, especially Mackendzie. She has been playing through injuries these last two years and she just inspires me. Seeing what she did tonight is a reason why I want to keep coaching. She has always been a leader, and she always thinks about the team.”
North Newton wraps up the season with a 6-10 record.