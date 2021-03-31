KENTLAND — Playing in their first game in nearly two years, the South Newton Lady Rebels opened the 2021 season against a tough foe — Benton Central. Lady Bison junior pitcher Megan Asher tossed a 5-inning no-hitter allowing just one baserunner and striking out 10, including the first six batters she faced as her team won 16-0.
Benton Central scored 16 runs on 12 hits while taking advantage of six South Newton errors.
South Newton freshman McKenzie Watson drew a walk in the third inning to spoil the perfect game.
The Lady Bison scored two runs in the top of the first inning off a hit and an error, added a run in the second on no hits and an error, scored twice in the third on three hits and an error, plated three runs in the fourth on four riots, and then exploded for eight runs on five hits and an error in the fifth.
Asher also paced her team offensively with three runs batted in.
Junior Jaelin Marks took the loss as she gave up 16 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, and five walks while striking out four.
It was the season opener for both squads.
“I am just happy to be back at it,” said South Newton coach Brittany Diedam. “We have a lot of young kids and a lot of room for improvement. Benton Central is a tough team and we couldn’t catch up to their pitcher. We don’t have a lot of experience and all of them lost a year due to COVID. We have to do the little things right to be successful this season. We will be the underdogs in most of our games this year, and we need that game experience to improve.”