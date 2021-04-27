South Newton 15, Covenant Christian 2
DEMOTTE, Ind. — South Newton cranked out 22 hits to plate 15 runs en route to a 15-2 victory over Covenant Christian on April 22.
Lady Rebels junior Jaelin Marks had four hits and two runs batted in, while also picking up the win in the circle. Marks tossed all seven innings allowing just two runs on eight hits while striking out 16.
Lexi Conradi also picked up four hits in the win to go along with an RBI and four runs scored.
Abbey Hamilton, Jacqueline Illif, and McKenzie Watson all added two RBIs in the game.
Madison Zeldenrust led Covenant Christian with two hits and an RBI.
South Newton 8, North White 7
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Lady Rebels rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a big Midwest Conference victory, 8-7 over North White on April 23.
The South Newton offense had 12 hits in the win, with Lexi Conradi leading the way with three base knocks and an RBI, while Alexxys Standish had two hits and four runs batted in.
Jaelin Marks notched the win as she gave up seven runs (just three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out 11.
Rensselaer 5, South Newton 2
KENTLAND, Ind. — South Newton stranded seven runners on base as its two-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Rensselaer on April 26.
The Lady Rebels had eight hits on the day with Jaelin Marks and Alexis Standish each getting a pair of hits.
Marks took the loss going all seven innings allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine.
South Newton is now 2-7 on the year and 1-0 in conference play.