VALPARAISO — The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars finished their regular season with a resounding victory over top-ten 1-A school Morgan Township, 57 — 45. The Lady Kougars traveled north to Valpo to face a team that took them to double-overtime earlier in the season.
Multi-sport standout Taylor Schoonveld led KV with 20 points, followed right behind by the 16 of sophomore Colby Sizemore. Schoonveld did much or her scoring by driving the lane and drawing fouls. She also snagged six rebounds and four steals. Sizemore caught the Lady Cherokees by surprise with four long range threes, while also accruing four rebounds and three thefts of her own.
Fellow sophomores Laynie Capellari and Abby Grandchamp gave the team some quality minutes and seven points and five points, respectively. Freshman Genna Hayes provided some much-needed muscle as she and senior Courtney Fox took turns trying to control the Cherokee’s Kassie Stanko. Hayes played with some new-found confidence as she and Fox held Stanko to just seven points. Freshman Juliet Starr also drew praise from Coach Nelson.
“We are where we need to be at the right time,” said Coach Doug Nelson of his team as they prepare to start Sectionals. The team finishes the regular season with a record of 11 — 10 and will play host to Culver Academies, Hanover Central, Knox, River Forest and Wheeler in the 3-A Sectional 18.
The game against Morgan Township was even-steven through the first quarter at 10 each before the Lady Kougars found some rhythm and put up a 13 — 5 second. After the break, Morgan Township pretty much reversed those stats and pulled ahead 39 — 32.
Schoonveld and Sizemore then put the Kats on their shoulders and led a scoring clinic for the fourth and final frame, outpacing the Lady Cherokees 25 — 6 to arrive at the final margin.
The only knock on the Lady Kougars’ game was again their free-throw shooting. They were 18-for-30, a statistic that has to get better for Sectionals.
at Valparaiso on 01-30-21
Kankakee Valley 10-13-09-25 = 57
Morgan Township 10-05-14-06 = 45
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 4-2-8-6-20; Lilly Toppen 0-0-4-2-2; Colby Sizemore 1-4-3-2-16; Courtney Fox 0-0-4-1-1; Abby Grandchamp 1-0-5-3-5; Amie Ramus 0-0-0-0-0; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0; Laynie Capellari 1-1-4-2-7; Genna Hayes 2-0-2-2-6; Juliet Starr 0-0-0-0-0; Madi Murray 0-0-0-0-0.
Lady Cherokees: Sloane Rubarts 1-0-0-0-2; Emma O’Brien 4-0-4-2-10; Kaelin Kreischer 0-0-0-0-0; Grace Good 0-1-0-0-3; Shelby Whitaker 0-0-2-0-0; Ella Deporter 3-0-2-2-8; Sydney Good 3-0-1-1-7; Kassie Stanko 3-0-2-1-7; Peyton Honchar 2-0-0-0-4; Victoria Detraz 2-0-0-0-4.