LOWELL — The Kankakee Valley girls’ track team continued its dominance in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, beating host Lowell and Hobart in an NCC triangular meet on May 4.
The Lady Kougars used nine first-place finishes to score 88.5 points to double-up the host Red Devils (42.5). Hobart had 31 points in a head-to-head meeting with KVHS.
Winners for the Kougars included three-time champion Taylor Schoonveld, who won both hurdle events and the high jump. She beat teammate Laynie Capellari in the 100-meter hurdles, 16.93 seconds to 17.65 seconds, and added a first in the 300 hurdles in 48.81. She cleared the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump over teammate Emily Nannenga (5-0).
Freshman distance runner Emma Bell won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 37.99 seconds (with teammate Audrey Campbell second in 5:45.15) and added the 3,200 run in 12:04. Bell was also the anchor leg on KV’s winning 4-by-800 relay squad that included Halle Frieden, Emilee Wilson and Campbell.
The foursome cruised to victory in 10:30.84, beating Lowell by nearly 13 seconds.
Bella Cochran tied for first in the pole vault at 7 feet, with Ella Carden first in the long jump at 16 feet, 7 inches. Ava McKim was second in the long jump at 15-4 as well as the 100-meter dash in 13.20 and the 200 dash in 26.80.
Maddy Friant was the shot-put champ with a toss of 34-11 1/2.
Schoonveld anchored the winning 4-by-400 team that also featured Frieden, Elise Kasper and Brooke Swart. The group won in 4:17.49.
KV’s 4-by-100 squad of Carden, Carissa Seneczko, Swart and McKim was second in 52.33, Swart was second in the 400 meters in 61.97 seconds and Frieden placed second in the 800 in 2:38.84.
KVHS teams bounce Highland
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team kept the momentum going with its 114-14 romp of visiting Highland Thursday night at the new KV track complex.
KVHS (28-0 overall, 5-on in the Northwest Crossroads Conference) won 15 of 16 events to close out its conference season with a perfect record.
Among those finishing atop of the winner’s podium were three-time champion Taylor Schoonveld in the 100-meter hurdles (16.93 seconds), the 300 hurdles (49.55) and the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches); Ella Carden in the 100-meter dash (13.30 seconds), 200 meters (27.51) and long jump (16 feet); Emma Bell in the 1,600 run (5:32.03) and 800 meters (2:33.39); Brooke Swart in the 400 dash (64.35); Bella Cochran in pole vault (7 feet); and Maddy Friant in both the discus (84-1) and shot-put (36-1 1/2).
The Kougars also won all three relays, including the 4-by-800 (Halle Frieden, Emilee Wilson, Audrey Campbell, Bell) in 11:26.14, the 4-by-400 (Frieden, Elise Kasper, Swart and Schoonveld) in 4:21.57 and the 4-by-100 (Carden, Carissa Seneczko, Swart and Kasper) in 53.59 seconds.
KV’s boys’ team also picked up a 75-57 victory over Highland last week to improve to 2-3 in NCC action.
The Kougars won 10 events, including all three relays, including the 4-by-100 relay squad of Logan Myers, Bryce Brodner, Jack Lamka and Markus Ritchie; the 4-by-400 crew of Myers, Brock Martin, Ethan Ehrhardt and Cameron Anderson; and the 4-by-800 squad of Luke Bristol, Brock Maple, Jon Guthrie and Ethan Kelly.
Brodner was the pole vault champion and teammate Xavier La Paz Marino was second and Ritchie won the 100-meter dash title, later adding the 200 meters (with Brodner third). Ehrhardt was first in the 1,600 meters, Justin Hoffman won the 800 run (with Ehrhadt second) and Josiah Johnson was the 300-meter hurdles champion.
Runner-up finishers included Ehrhardt in the long jump, Johnson in the high jump and 110 high hurdles, Nathan Duttlinger in discus and Adam Collard in the 400-meter dash.
KVHS owns a 21-6 record overall prior to the NCC meet on May 11.