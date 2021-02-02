WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley capped its season with a pair of difficult tests last week.
After holding off Rensselaer Central on Jan. 26, the Kougars (11-10) fell to Benton Central in a home game on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The Bison (12-3) held KV to single digits in the second, third and fourth quarters to build a double-digit lead in a 53-38 victory.
Lilly Toppen continued her stellar play with 12 points for the Kougars. She hit 3 of 7 3-point shots.
Kate Thomas added seven points and three steals and Colby Sizemore had four rebounds. Courtney Fox, the lone senior on the roster, had four assists.
Saturday, KV traveled to Morgan Township to face the Class A No. 10 ranked Cherokees.
The Kougars hit 16 of 31 shots for 51% in a surprisingly easy 57-45 victory. KV hit 7 of 10 3-point shots, including 4 of 5 by Colby Sizemore, who had a season-best 16 points with four rebounds and three steals.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld had a game-high 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Morgan, which ends the regular season with a sparkling 16-5 mark, got 10 points, eight assists and four steals from guard Emma O’Brien. Teammate Sydney Good had eight rebounds and three steals.
The Cherokees cut a double-digit deficit to 32-29 by the end of the third quarter. But KV outscored the hosts, 25-16, to secure at least a .500 season.