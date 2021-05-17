DeMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Lady Knights made short work of the visiting Kankakee Trinity Academy on Thursday, May 13, with a 3-0 victory in just 6 1/2 innings.
The win was powered by the pitching and hitting of standout star Madison Zeldenrust, who pitched the entire game, striking out 17 while not walking a single batter.
At the plate, she also did some timely hitting for CCHS with a single, followed by three stolen bases in a row to score. Emma Orsburn was also a key contributor with two hits and a run, as well as a nice catch in centerfield on a deep hit ball by Trinity.
Overall the Lady Knights (3-5) notched six hits in the game with Krisanna McDaniel and Hanna Whaley also stepping up for the CC girls.
Neither team seemed able to plate a runner until Zeldenrust’s heroics in the bottom of the fourth when she turned what should have been a sure out into a run. The Knights, who beat Trinity, 11-6, on Tuesday, May 11, would add two more runs in the fifth.
In that win on May 11, the Knights collected nine hits in holding off Trinity. Sydnee Walstra was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jocelynn Ravalcaba was 2 for 2 with an RBI triple and three runs scored. Hanna Whaley added a double and Zeldenrust had an RBI single and scored three runs.
Zeldenrust also struck out 17 more hitters over seven innings, allowing two runs.