Hoopeston Area traveled to Armstrong-Potomac April 8 and suffered a 18-25, 21-25 defeat to the Trojans.
The Cornjerkers were down 11-21 in the second set before rallying back to 19-21, only to fall just short.
Hoopeston Area hosted Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin for a Saturday morning contest with the Cornjerkers falling 25-19,19-25,22-25.
Hoopeston Area was led by seven kills from Bre Crose and three aces from Emma Glotzbach.
Hoopeston Area was defeated at home Monday by Watseka 22-25, 16-25. Ali Watson and Bre Crose led the team with three kills each.
Alyysa Alwardt and Logan Robinson had two solo blocks each and Marisa Rush had nine digs.