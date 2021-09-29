Hoopeston Area suffered a two-set defeat at the hands of the Bearcats at Milford 10-25, 8-25.
Hoopeston Area will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Cissna Park. They will host Schlarman at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.
