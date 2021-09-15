The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers suffered a close defeat in three sets at the hands of the visiting Westville Wildcats Sept. 9, 17-25, 25-23, 20-25.
Bre Crose led Hoopeston Area with five kills, followed by Kaitlynn Lange with four.
Alexa Bailey contributed three blocks, and Logan Watson had two aces.
Hoopeston Area took on St. Joseph-Ogden on the road in their next game and dropped their match 25-11, 25-11.
The Cornjerkers traveled to Salt Fork next and lost to the host Storm 25-14, 25-10.
Hoopeston Area was set to take on Uni High Thursday night at home. They will host Judah Christian Monday at 5 p.m. and Oakwood Tuesday at 5 p.m. They will travel to Milford at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.