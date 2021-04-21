Lady Cornjerkers end season against Heritage Apr 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team finished their season on the road Tuesday night.Hoopeston Area suffered a 25-27 and 10-25 defeat to Heritage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News Hoopeston Area Golden Ruler recipients recognized at board meeting Watseka aldermen discuss budget items for 2021-22 City council approves intergovernmental agreement, hires building inspector Rensselaer Central sets graduation date for Class of 2021 Lady Cornjerkers end season against Heritage Paxton Police Department reopens shooting range for public use GCMS High School releases third quarter honor roll Our area's Illinois State Scholars View All Ads to Go Strebeck Auctions Online Poll Do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Simetimes Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesWheatfield man found hiding in truck faces multiple chargesBloomingdale, Indiana, couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversaryColumbian Park Zoo opens up, introduces entry feeEssential oils restore insecticide effectiveness against bed bugsJasper County Arrest LogMeet Branson!Hammond man arrested for theft, false identifyingMyers selected as next Wheatfield Elementary principalMan with club robs Paxton convenience storeHoopeston man dies in jail