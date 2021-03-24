The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm in volleyball March 18 at home.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated them 25-12 and 25-16.
Freshman Kaitlynn Lange had four aces, sophomore Bre Crose had 15 assists, and senior Emma Glotzbach had five kills. Senior Logan Robinson also contributed two solo blocks and an ace.
The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team took on Salt Fork at home Tuesday night.
Hoopeston Area fell to Salt Fork 15-25 in the first match, but rebounded and beat Salt Fork 25-20 in the second match. The Lady Cornjerkers weren’t able to repeat their performance in the third match and fell 12-25.