NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central turned to its defense to record its first sectional win in three years Tuesday at the Class A North Judson Sectional.
The Bombers’ defense forced double-digit turnovers by halftime and limited Boone to long perimeter shots in a 40-32 victory over the Wolves. Boone, which bows out at 10-7, hit just 2 of 16 3-point shots.
The Lady Bombers’ last tournament win came against Wheeler at the Knox Class 3A Sectional in 2018. They advance to Friday’s semifinal round where they will face Westville (7-5).
The Blackhawks sent Hebron (5-11) packing with a 49-37 loss in Tuesday’s first game. North Judson and Winamac and North Newton and South Central will square off on Wednesday night.
RCHS (10-13) led throughout Tuesday, with junior Avree Cain sparking the offense behind a series of steals for an 11-5 lead in the opening period.
The Bombers maintained a 5- to 7-point lead for most of the game until junior Jessie Ringen hit back-to-back mid-range shots to give her team its biggest lead at 36-27 lead with 4:15 left in the game.
Boone dared the Bombers to take shots from the perimeter, installing a 2-3 zone for a good portion of the game. The Wolves were forced to go to man-to-man late, however, allowing Ringen to get better looks.
“As I told the girls, we’ve seen every zone under the sun this year simply because we don’t hit our shots very well,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “If I’m scouting us, I’d sit in that 3-2 zone or 2-3 zone and force us to hit from outside and we struggled for a little bit. But we were able to stay ahead with our pressure. Avree got a couple of steals early to give us that nice cushion we could build on.”
Rensselaer could have expanded its lead further, but missed six straight free throws in the fourth, including all three of its one-and-ones.
Ringen managed to seize control of the game late, hitting 4 of 4 free throws to finish with a game-high 16 points. Boone had pulled within four points of the lead (36-32) before Ringen’s free throws gave the Bombers some cushion.
Cain added eight points for RCHS, which will face Westville for the first time in tournament play. The Blackhawks have won four of their last six games.
Westville suffered a 37-35 loss to Boone during the regular season.
“It’s going to be another challenge for us. Another PCC (Porter County Conference) team. We’re going to have to put things together,” Radtke said.
Boone got 12 points from sophomore Jaci Menard and junior Madison Ward had 10 points.