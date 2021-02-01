RENSSELAER — An inconsistent offense proved to be Rensselaer Central’s downfall against visiting Lewis Cass Thursday night in the Bombers’ regular season finale.
RCHS (9-13) shot just 2 of 9 from the floor to fall behind 10-5 after the first quarter, maintained an 18-17 lead by halftime and fell behind by 10 points (36-26) after three periods after missing 10 of 12 shots.
Despite making a push late in the fourth quarter, the Bombers fell short in their pursuit of the Kings, losing by a 44-38 final at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Rensselaer will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday’s North Judson Sectional contest against Boone Grove (10-6).
Juniors Jessie Ringen and Morgan VanMeter combined for 26 of their team’s 38 points, with Ringen scoring a team-high 15 points. VanMeter added 11 points and had seven rebounds.
The duo combined to hit 10 of 26 shots from the floor. The rest of the team finished 6 of 24.
Lewis Cass, which improved to 7-12 with the win and faced Eastern (Greentown) on Saturday in the regular season finale, got a game-high 17 points from junior forward Kendal Johnson. She had 11 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer during a 14-2 run that turned the game in the Kings’ favor.
Three-pointers by Johnson and Kyla Mennen helped produce a 31-20 lead in the third quarter for Cass.
The Bombers used a 10-3 run at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead back to 39-36 with 1:19 left in the game. They had a chance to cut into the lead further or tie the game, but a turnover denied them that chance.
Cass hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 33 seconds to secure the victory, including two by Johnson.
The Bombers committed 17 turnovers, including eight in the fourth period. The Kings turned the ball over 25 times.
Mennen added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.
Avree Cain had four steals and three assists for RCHS, which will likely finish under .500 for the first time in Wes Radtke’s five seasons as coach.
Here is a breakdown of the Bombers’ season:
• They had two three-game win streaks — South Newton, Lowell and Greencastle (from Dec. 19-29) and North Newton, Western and Frontier (Jan. 19-23).
• They are 1-2 against the sectional field, beating North Newton (55-41) and falling to North Judson (65-35) and Winamac (52-45).
• They finished 0-4 in Hoosier Conference West Division play but did win their Crossover game against Western (53-46) to finish ninth in the overall standings.
• They beat just one team with a winning record. Hanover Central, which lost to the Bombers, 50-47, on Nov. 10, was 10-5 heading into its final regular season game at Beecher, Illinois.
• They also beat a team with a .500 record in Greencastle (10-10).