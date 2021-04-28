REMINGTON — Senior Lauren Moore pitched four strong innings and Rensselaer Central’s offense banged out 18 hits in a 16-5 romp of host Tri-County at Remington Community Park Tuesday night.
Paige Lattimore was 4 for 4 to give the Bombers’ offense a boost, while Kirsten Trapp added two hits, including her first home run. Macie Northcutt also had two hits.
The Bombers (3-8) used a 10-run second inning to blow the game open. They added six more runs in the third and Tri-County (0-6) had all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Ariana Dominguez was 2 for 2 for the Cavs and Lilly Sterk had an RBI double. Bailey Kyle had an RBI single and Ashley Ford also had a hit.
Baylee Brooks and Emma Voors shared innings in the circle, combining for five strikeouts and four walks.
Lady Bombers snap skid vs. Rebels
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central snapped a six-game losing streak by outlasting South Newton, 5-2, for a road win on Monday, April 26.
Senior Lauren Moore allowed eight hits and two runs over seven innings to pick up her second win of the season. She struck out four.
Offensively, Lauren Moore, Kenzie Moore, Paige Lattimore and Addy Koebcke had two hits apiece for the Bombers, now 2-7.
Three freshmen had five of the team’s eight hits for South Newton (2-7). Mckenzie Watson was 2 for 2, Addyson Standish was 2 for 3 and first-year player Corine Latta added a single.
Junior Jaelin Marks also had two hits. Marks suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs over seven innings of work. She struck out nine and walked none.
The Bombers snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run fourth inning.