RENSSELAER — Clutch shooting over three possessions turned the tide in Rensselaer Central’s eventual victory over Western in a Hoosier Conference Crossover meeting at Joe Burvan Gymnasium Friday.
The Lady Bombers (8-11) hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the third period to stave off Western’s comeback effort during a 53-46 win.
With the Panthers (6-14) breathing down the Bombers’ necks at intermission — cutting a 10-point deficit (24-14) to a possession (25-22) just before halftime — RCHS responded by hitting 4 of 6 shots in the third quarter, including 3 of 4 3-point baskets, to help maintain its lead.
Jessie Ringen, Avree Cain and Morgan VanMeter hit treys to push the team’s lead back to double figures midway through the third.
Rensselaer led 38-30 before Western made another comeback effort, getting a 3-pointer from Audrey Rassel near the end of the third period to cut the lead to 38-33.
Though the Panthers pulled within a possession of the lead a handful of times in the fourth, they were never able to catch the Bombers, who kept their lead behind Ringen’s strong finish.
Ringen had a game-high 21 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter, to keep her team in front. She hit 6 of 7 free throws and 3 of 4 shots from the floor to score 12 of her team’s 15 fourth-quarter points.
“The first two quarters, she was struggling,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “She just was just not hitting anything. I told her at halftime, you’ve just got to put the ball in the hole. You just have to have confidence and step up. I thought that drive-and-one (in the fourth period) was big for us and her confidence. It was nice to see some fire in her and for her to get the job done.”
As a team, RCHS hit 9 of 11 free throws in the final quarter, beginning with Ringen’s 2 for 2 effort with 3:02 left in the game.
“We’ve been working on those,” Radtke said of the foul shooting. “I hope we can continue that now going into tomorrow night, into next week and into sectionals. When these girls put their minds to it and work together, they’re pretty tough.”
It’s the sixth loss in seven games for Western, which lost to West Lafayette by six points and Benton Central by 11 over the past two weeks.
Lewis Cass, which visits RCHS next week, beat Western, 36-34, to keep it winless in the conference’s East Division.
Cain added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Bombers and VanMeter had eight points. Ringen added eight rebounds.
Freshman Kayleigh Turner had eight points off the bench for Western. She added six rebounds.
Rassel and Caroline Long had seven points each and Long also had nine rebounds.
Western out-rebounded the smaller Bombers, 38-34.
“They have some really good players inside with some size,” Radtke said. “That was a big concern for us, but we never gave up. I put the word ‘endurance’ on the board in there and told them we have to endure to the end and fight and give ourselves an opportunity to win at the end of the game. They came out with that challenge and did a really nice job tonight.”
After finishing a surprising second in conference play a year ago, including a big win over Lafayette Central Catholic, the Bombers struggled to an 0-4 finish in division play this winter.
“A couple of those conference games we were short-handed with COVID and trying to figure different things out,” Radtke said. “But it is what it is and hopefully we’ll learn from those games. All of our conference teams have winning records, so it was a challenge for us.”
With Rensselaer’s victory, the Hoosier Conference West Division finished 4-1 in Crossover games on Friday. Lafayette Central Catholic won the Crossover title with a 58-49 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic and Benton Central claimed third with a 60-50 win over Tipton.
Northwestern of the East Division beat West Lafayette, 60-55, for fifth place and Twin Lakes was seventh after its 64-36 rout of Lewis Cass.
In other games Friday, Andrean locked up a Northwest Crossroads Conference title with a 60-47 win over Kankakee Valley and Pioneer routed West Central, 70-36.