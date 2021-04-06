The Lady Bearcats defeated Georgetown Ridge Farm 25-10, 25-13 April 5.
Milford’s record is now 8-1 and 8-1 in the VVC.
Leaders for Milford include:
Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz — 7 kills each
Hunter Mowrey — 14 assists and 2 aces
Anna McEwen — 7 digs
The Lady Bearcats defeated Georgetown Ridge Farm 25-10, 25-13 April 5.
Milford’s record is now 8-1 and 8-1 in the VVC.
Leaders for Milford include:
Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz — 7 kills each
Hunter Mowrey — 14 assists and 2 aces
Anna McEwen — 7 digs
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription