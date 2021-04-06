Listen to this article

The Lady Bearcats defeated Georgetown Ridge Farm 25-10, 25-13 April 5.

Milford’s record is now 8-1 and 8-1 in the VVC.

Leaders for Milford include:

Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz — 7 kills each

Hunter Mowrey — 14 assists and 2 aces

Anna McEwen — 7 digs

Trending Videos