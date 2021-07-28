WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Corporation filled several teacher, staff and coaching positions at its board meeting Monday night, July 26.
Mike Hale was hired as a food service director for the entire corporation. Hale has a degree in Culinary Arts and was in a similar position at the New Prairie School Corporation previously.
Originally from Michigan City, Hale — who replaces Michelle Flick as food director — has worked at various restaurants throughout the country as well as having experience in other food service, including feeding animals at a zoo.
Other new hires approved by board members included eight new teachers, including Dr. Kevin Kaluf — KVHS Technical Education; Jenica Baessler — KVIS Special Education; Angela Long -
KVIS fifth grade; Kalina Ziemlo — KVIS Mid-Interventionist; Kirsten Mikesell — KVHS English; John Hall — KVMS seventh-grade math; Lora Mendenhall — KVMS sixth-grade Language Arts and Chelsea Dunleavy, DES Jump Start summer Sschool.
Fourteen classified positions were also filled. These included Laura Beloshapka — KVIS Special Ed aide; Kacy Smith — KVIS playground aide; Amanda VanderMeer — KVIS Response
to Intervention aide; Jordan Clark and Leann Doffin as building technology assistants; Amanda Waddle, Christina Brrokhart, Kelly Kranz, Jerry Fant and Elena Geise as full-time
bus drivers; and Amanda Borden, Tammy Huddleston and Shawn Rose as cafeteria help.
Two coaching positions opened up by the resignation of Doug Nelson were filled. Jordan VanWienen was named varsity baseball coach and Brandon Bradley was approved as girls’ varsity basketball coach.
The board also accepted seven resignations. These included KVMS English teacher Mary Cameron, intermediate school fifth-grade teacher Fiorelli Hoffman, DeMotte Elementary summer school teacher Dawn Koontz, Wheatfield Elementary sweeper Jessica Jones, Wheatfield Elementary prep/dishwasher Sharon Williams. Server/dishwasher Jill Kenning and server Laura Ramirez, both of KVHS, also resigned.
KVHS cook Sue Christopher was granted a personal leave of absence for the first semester of the school year.
In other business, superintendent Donald Street launched right into the business of the night. Corporation claims in the amount of $608.123.02 and cafeteria claims of $20.612.15.
Street and assistant superintendent Allisa Schnick then gave updates on items currently occurring. Street advised that the Jump Start Program began Monday, July 26 and that it is fairly well attended with the corporation providing transportation.
Schnick advised that registration for the 2021-2022 school year was underway and that as of July 26, anywhere from 40%-54% of the expected students at each school have registered online. In-person registration will be held on Friday, July 30 from 8:30-11:30 a,m. and concludes on Monday, Aug. 2 between 1-7 p.m.
The board also agreed to a reconfiguration of work hours for five high school sweepers due to transfers within the department, replacing th high school VISA card due to a treasurer change, and buying 11 laptops for the cafeterias in the schools.