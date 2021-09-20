Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.