WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Monday, Sept. 13 for its regularly scheduled board meeting with all members present except Stephen Eastridge.
After the meeting was called to order, the Kankakee Valley High School Students of the Month were presented by Board President Jill Duttlinger. Each student was announced and their nomination from their respective teachers read. They were then asked to tell who had accompanied them to the meeting.
Honored were Owen DeBoard for Business; Dulce Marie Hernandez for Foreign Language; Will Sampson for Language Arts, Sophia Barlog for Mathematics; Jorge Flores for Physical Education and Health; Juliet Starr for Science; Cooper Luedtke for Social Studies and Connor Halaburt for Technology.
The minutes of the previous meetings were approved as were corporation claims in the amount of $1,356,061.91 and cafeteria claims in the amount of $223,897.66.
KVSC assistant superintendent Alissa Schnick reported on COVID data for 2021-2022 school year compared to the 2020-2021 school year. She also shared specific COVID data for the 2021-2022 school year at Kankakee Valley Middle School and explained how the data is compiled and reported in the State Gateway. She shared that there were three positive cases in the sixth grade that were not linked to each other, 15 positive cases in the seventh grade that were linked to each other, and three positive cases in the eighth grade in which two students were not directly linked to each other but one student was on both of the other’s quarantine lists.
Schnick also related that from Sept. 9-13, 2021, in grades K-12 where masks are now being worn, there was only one positive case with 11 close contacts and zero quarantines.
Board member Katie Sampson asked if we could track how many in-person educational days are lost due to positive tests and quarantines.
Superintendent Donald Street thanked Molly Deardorff and her school nursing staff for gathering this information. Both Street and Schnick spoke about the corporation’s efforts to be as transparent as possible.
In employment actions, the board approved resignations from KVIS playground aide Nicole See, KVMS sweeper Linda Boruff, KVHS attendance secretary Emma Rozhon, and KVHS janitor Dawn Schumacher. Maternity leaves were approved for second drade teacher Lauren Schoonveld and art teacher Sarah DeYoung. Extended sick leaves for KVMS food service worker Julie Gooden and Special Education aide Suzanne Herrmann were also approved.
The board approved a long list of extracurricular recommendations for both the middle and high schools.
Also approved were several hirings, including Katrina VanderWoude, as KVMS Alternative School teacher; Toni Smith as a DES sweeper; Korin Ervin as a WES playground aide; Heather Cope as a KVIS playground aide; Sara Hopper as a KVMS Special Education aide; Dawn Kelly as a KVHS Special Education aide; and Elizabeth Ferguson as a KVHS Special Education aide.
In other business, the board approved the designation of depositories for the Kankakee Valley School Lunch Program as DeMotte State Bank and First Merchants Bank, the addition of a WES highly qualified para-professional to service kindergarten due to an increase in both student enrollment and student needs, and the recommendation to purchase 15 Dell OptiPlex 7090 desktop computers at a cost of $15,458.10. This upgrade will allow building administrators and student resource officers the hardware specifications needed to view security camera footage.
Also approved were the recommendation to purchase a Brite Striper self-propelled, paint striper for $5,296.00 from Pioneer Athletics, the recommendation for Precision Control Systems, Inc. to provide parts and labor for 12 new CO 2 sensors in the air handling units at the Kankakee Valley Middle School at a cost of $14,725.00 and insurance settlements totaling $1,550,000.00 in relation to a tort claim received on April 20, 21 and 22, 2021.
The members of the board approved the recommendation of the 2021-22 Staff Performance Evaluation Plan, the donation of a picnic table for the WES courtyard donated by the family of Shirley Jefferson in her honor and the purchase of janitorial equipment from Able Paper in the amount of $99,940.00, including five Chariot Carpet Extractors, one Chariot 3 Floor Scrubber, and one Karcher B40P Scrubber.
Engineering services of Barton-Coe-Vilamaa were approved for the KVHS water main connection and for the KVIS boiler replacement.
The board decided to approve the elimination of the 5.8-hour sweeper position at KVMS and add 2.2 hours to the existing two 5.8 hour positions, making them 8-hour sweeper positions. The additional 1.4 hours will be absorbed in the lunch period clean-up. This is due to a resignation. Not only will this provide more stability with the cleaning coverage of the building, but hopefully will encourage more stable employment.
The purchase of five time clocks and the upgrade of the time clock system software from Commeg Systems, Inc. per its quotes provided was authorized.
Finally, the Board of Education of the Kankakee Valley School Corporation did previously conduct a public hearing on the advertised 2022 School Budget, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan, in accordance with Indiana Code, and there were no patrons who objected to the proposed budget, tax rate, tax levy, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan.