WHEATFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana State Daughters of the American Legion recently announced the winners of the annual essay contest. Max Duttlinger placed first at the state level — seventh grade and Norah Kurdelak placed third at the state level — eighth grade. Both are students at Kankakee Valley Middle School.
Duttlinger, whose parents are Dave and Jill Duttlinger of Wheatfield, also won first place last year in sixth grade. Kurdelak is the daughter of Stacy and Patrick Kurdelak of Wheatfield.
This year’s essay topic marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre which is considered to be a pivotal event of the American Revolution. Students were asked to imagine that they are living in Boston and witnessed the events of March 5. They were told to describe their family’s discussions about the event as well as what role the Boston Massacre played in rallying the colonists against the King of Britain and Parliament.
Four Kankakee Valley School Corporation students each won their respective grade levels at the local contest at the General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR, located in Rensselaer. In addition to Kurdelak and Duttlinger who won the eighth and seventh-grade level contests, sixth-grader Celia Taylor, also of KVMS, and fifth-grader Luke Schepel of KVIS, won their grade level contests. These students were from the classrooms of Robin Dietrich, Diane Georgakis-Olis, Theresa DeBoard, and Kari Innes.
This contest is open to students in public, private, and parochial schools, and registered home-study programs. Students in grades five through eight are encouraged to participate. Each year, a topic for use during the academic year is announced, and contest instructions are published online and sent to schools by participating DAR chapters. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and neatness.
Participating chapters send one winning essay from each of the four grades for judging on the state level. The state will send one winning essay from each of the four grades to be judged on a divisional level. The winning essay from each of the four grades will then be judged on the national level and the winners are announced.
Each student participant receives a certificate of participation from the chapter and the chapter winners receive bronze medals and certificates. State winners receive certificates and silver medals. National winners receive special certificates, medals, and a monetary award.