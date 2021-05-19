WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Twenty-eight students from Kankakee Valley Middle School joined previous inductees into the National Junior Honor Society on Tuesday, May 11 in the KVMS Commons. The students were adjudged by their teachers to meet the qualifications of Scholarship, Citizenship and Service that placed them ahead of their peers.
After some brief remarks by Principal Chris Fields, an induction ceremony welcomed the 2021 new members into the group. NJHS is overseen by longtime Language Arts teacher Theresa DeBoard.
Inducted on Tuesday were: Emma Alicea, Timothy Alicea, Ava barlog, Kylie Bristol, Eliza Brunton, William Chestnut, Paige CulbrethAshton Donnowitz, Ella Dresher and Max Duttlinger, as well as Ian Edwards, Skylar Evers, Danielle Gidley, Elyce Gillette, Karlee Gray, Aubrey Hangar, Kylee Jesko and Grace Johnson. Additionally, there was Isabella Jonkman, Samantha Jonkman, Sophia LeGrand, Kate Luedtke, Zachary Patton, Bryce Pritchard, Emilia Przybylski, Eva Sersic, Owen Sharp and Faith Terborg.
In a year of unusual happenings, this group actually becomes the second group inducted during this school year. Thirty-eight students were inducted last September after their normal Spring ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Inducted in September were: Luke Lukasik, Dylan Wireman, Thomas Ketchem, Hunter Urbano, Donald Stam, Levi Herz, Norah Kurdelak, Cade Wangen, Addison Drenth, Ximena Martinez Gonzalez, Anna King, Madison Ames, Carly Bunce, Natalee Walker, Brooklyn Richie, Noah Sessions, and Kaitlyn Thomas, as well as Kasey Hershman, Madelyn Vanderhere, Lauren Sipe, Alysse Niewoehner, Samantha Garcia, Alivia Robbins, Alexandra Rondeau, Lexi Hood, Mateo Van Baren, and Jaxin Sullivan.
Additonally, there was Isabelle Hoitsma, Haley McKinley, Navaeh Fritts, Allison Gibbons, Edward Ritchie, Brady Sampson, Mason Kitchen, Diego Arroyo, Kaylin Curtis, and Grace Kelleher, plus Briar Campbell, Noah Cobb, Cali Cochrum, Mason di Bie, Angel Fahrbach, Gloria Garcia, Jacklyn Lewis, Alexis Prpa, Benjamin Rector, Madison Scally, and Alei Steele.