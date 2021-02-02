WHEATFIELD – Twenty-nine students took turns over two days on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29, stepping up to a microphone and spelling, or at least attempting to spell, a myriad of words both common and uncommon, in an effort to be the last boy or girl standing.
The Bee was forced into two days after very few spellers were eliminated in the preliminary rounds. Winning, in the end, was seventh-grader Timothy Alicea, who earned the honor of representing Kankakee Valley Middle School at the Regional Spelling Bee. Alicea was the runner-up last year to Madison Scally. Unlike previous years, this years Bee was held with contestants socially distanced in the commons and the school watching online.
Alicea overcame the pressure and will face even more as he moves on. To win at the local level, Alicea was forced to overcome a strong challenge from fellow seventh-graders Max Duttlinger and Erick Chantharasy..
In the end, Alicea correctly spelled arrondissement and carabinieri to win. Other words spelled during the day included sacristy, sibilant, tamarisk, chanteuse, disconsulate and politesse among others. Twenty-one rounds and 206 words were needed to whittle it down to one contestant.
To add additional pressure, Kankakee Valley Middle School students have thrice advanced to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
To determine the contestants, up to five spellers were chosen from each Pod by their Language Arts teachers who could use several methods to do so. The names were then placed into a hat and drawn to determine order.
Each time they stepped up to the microphone, a word was read to them and they had to spell it correctly in one try. Spellers could request the word be repeated, defined, used in a sentence and a country of origin given.
Sponsor Lori Loughmiller read the words and Principal Chris Fields would then determine if it was spelled correctly. If a bell was sounded, the spelling was incorrect and the speller was eliminated.
One by one, spellers from grades six through eight took their turn with Alicea coming out on top. Some of the other words spelled or missed in the Bee were au revoir, sinuously, increments, pretentious, cladding and haggis.
Also competing, in addition to Alicea, Duttlinger and Chantarasy were: Pod 61 — Lillie Cantwell, Cohen Walczak, Sharra Evers, Jillian Hasara and Tess Bell; Pod 62 — Ayden Arreola, Julia Buczek, Rigley Pszonka, Kiersten McKown and Keira Urbano; Pod 71 Jason Swallo, Brayden Hanewich, Bradyn Berry, Parker Birchett and Jon Carter; Pod 72 — Alicea, Duttlinger, Chantharasy, Caden Nabors and Reese VanMeter; Pod 81 — Aubrey Geeve, Tyler Hood, Gerrit Grevenstuk, Mackenzie Parker; and, Pod — 82 — Calvyn Tillema, Holliye Strehler, Angel Fahrback, Branden Earl and Allison Gibbons.