WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School Principal Chris Fields recently named the Students of the Month for August.
The R.O.A.R. characteristic for the month was Respect.
Each month, students that most exemplify the named characteristic are selected by the different educational areas in the building. They receive a certificate, a letter sent home to their parents and a coupon good for a treat at a local establishment.
For August, Pod 61 chose Corban Arthur for the character trait, respect. Corban has demonstrated respect by listening and following through with directions and due dates. Throughout these challenging times, Corban has stayed on top of his studies, participated online, and has encouraged his fellow schoolmates.
The Student of the Month for Pod 62 is Camry Krueger. Camry is prepared and ready to learn each day. She is always very mindful of those around her. She exemplifies the trait of respect through her daily interaction with both staff and students in Pod 62.
The August Student of the Month for Pod 71 is Layne Barker. Layne works hard in class and puts in the extra effort to ask questions and do his best. He also goes out of his way to be friendly and cheerful, wishing his teachers “Have a great day!” in the halls and in classrooms.
The Pod 72 teachers would like to nominate Catalina Veach as our August Student of the Month. Catalina has been incredibly helpful so far this school year. Not only does she step up and help students sitting around her, she also volunteers to help the teachers as well. Miss DeFries has also noticed Catalina’s intense desire to improve her skills in science class. Catalina is always participating in class and is not afraid of a challenge.
The pod 81 August student of the month is Dugan Zacharias. Dugan has a great attitude both in and out of the classroom. He is respectful to not only his fellow classmates, but also all of the school staff as well. Never one to shy away from participating in class, Dugan shows his willingness to learn every day. He is always prepared and on time.
Pod 82 has chosen Emma Alicea as our August Student of the Month. She has shown Responsibility by making sure that her sister Greta who is quarantined receives all of her work and is kept up to speed on all of their classes and, additionally when she missed due to her own allergies, made sure that their brother brought in both of their work. She is also always pleasant and a model student.
The PE/Health Student of the Month is sixth-grader Jake Dresher. Jake has a terrific positive attitude and is an outstanding athlete, running 1:16 for the 400 in PE class! A member of the KVMS football team, he plans to run track this year and he also plays baseball.
The Fine Arts Student of the Month for August is Lain Pletka. Lain is respectful to the other people in his section and the rest of the band. He comes in with a positive attitude, ready to put in the work it takes to be a great musician. He sets an excellent example for the incoming sixth-graders for what it means to be a member of band.
Unified Arts has selected Olivia Adams for student of the month. Olivia demonstrates the character trait, respect, daily in the art room. Olivia asks good questions, volunteers to participate in class and sets a positive example for her peers.
The office staff has selected seventh-grader Jordan Donnowitz as the student of the month. He is an exceptionally polite and outgoing young man. Jordan knows how to treat others with kindness, dignity, and respect. We appreciate that about him and know that he will be a positive example for others.