WHEATFIELD — Four members of the Kankakee Valley baseball team earned recognition from Northwest Crossroads Conference coaches recently.
Senior pitcher/infielder Tyler Feddeler and sophomore infielder Colton Pribyl earned first-team nods, with Caden Vanderhere, a sophomore pitcher, named to the second team.
Senior pitcher/infielder Max Hunter was an honorable mention selection.
Feddeler led all Kougar hitters in batting with a .352 average and had a team-leading 10 doubles among his 25 hits. He also had the team’s only home runs (2) and drove in a team-best 17 runs.
Pribyl also drove in 17 runs and finished with 24 hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. He hit .289 and scored a team-high 17 runs.
Vanderhere was one of the team leaders in pitching, going 2-2 with a 4.52 earned run average. He had 46 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings of action.
Hunter finished 1-2 on the mound and had a team-best 3.73 ERA.
The Kougars finished 10-19 overall and 2-8 in league play in coach Doug Nelson’s final season. Nelson has since taken a job at Portage High School.