Feddeler top hitter for KVHS

By TOM SPARKS

Besides serving as the team’s top hitter, KVHS senior Tyler Feddeler was often called upon to pitch against his team’s best opponents.

 By TOM SPARKS
Listen to this article

WHEATFIELD — Four members of the Kankakee Valley baseball team earned recognition from Northwest Crossroads Conference coaches recently.

Senior pitcher/infielder Tyler Feddeler and sophomore infielder Colton Pribyl earned first-team nods, with Caden Vanderhere, a sophomore pitcher, named to the second team.

Senior pitcher/infielder Max Hunter was an honorable mention selection.

Feddeler led all Kougar hitters in batting with a .352 average and had a team-leading 10 doubles among his 25 hits. He also had the team’s only home runs (2) and drove in a team-best 17 runs.

Pribyl also drove in 17 runs and finished with 24 hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. He hit .289 and scored a team-high 17 runs.

Vanderhere was one of the team leaders in pitching, going 2-2 with a 4.52 earned run average. He had 46 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings of action. Hunter finished 1-2 on the mound and had a team-best 3.73 ERA.

The Kougars finished 10-19 overall and 2-8 in league play in coach Doug Nelson’s final season. Nelson has since taken a job at Portage High School.

Trending Videos