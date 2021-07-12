WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars’ soccer team held its second summer scrimmage on Thursday, July 8 after previously hosting south Jasper County rival Rensselaer Central.
Hebron and Kouts were also invited to KV’s first scrimmage last month and returned to KV last week for more scrimmage play.
This time, the format was a series of 20-minute games with three schools rotating in and out of play with both their varsity and junior varsity squads.
The games were good-natured exercises that were more of a conditioning drill than an actual game.
The players were all smiles both on the field and off in what most recognized as a return to at least some semblance of normalcy after last year’s on and off again season.
KVHS varsity girls’ coach Mica Serdar was also smiling as he barked out suggestions and coverages from the sideline.