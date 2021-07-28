WHEATFIELD – The annual Kankakee Valley Alumni versus current players girls’ soccer Game was, as usual, fun for all involved.
Taking place on Saturday, July 24, the alumni ranged from this year’s graduates and back to Cassie (Coffer) Hinsey, who graduated from KVHS in 2006.
The turnout by the alumni was decent and both the current team and those returning enjoyed the good-natured competition in a game that is only good for bragging rights.
Quite a number of parents, fellow students and friends turned up to watch despite the ever-changing weather that saw oppressive heat switch to a downpour and back again throughout the afternoon. In fact, the match was scheduled to consist of two 30-minute halves for a total of one hour playing time as opposed to a normal 80-minute match. Even 60 minutes got shortened due to the extreme weather as the game was called 11 minutes early for safety.
Both teams gave it their all with the game tied at one goal apiece at halftime. The match would stay knotted in a tie until the alumni managed to net the ball just prior to the arrival of the inclement weather, thereby securing the “win.”
The team thanks the community for the continued support as funds raised from the game help offset some of the team’s costs for the season. Alumni that played in the game were Cassie Coffer Hinsey, Shannon Urbano, Emily Hamstra, Haley Cox, Allie Tokarz-Myers, Mekenzie Cecil, Julianna Colon, Natalie Fox, Laura Odle, Becca Caldwell, Abigail Homrich, Mady Hamstra, Courtney Fox and Maya Herrema.
The boys’ soccer team plans to hold its annual alumni game at a later date.