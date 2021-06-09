WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School salutatorian Mary Kathryn “MK” Shultz, valedictorian Taylor Shultz and class president Grace Witvoet, said it best when they reminisced about the last school year.
It was a challenge.
The three, along with their 221 classmates, made KV history as their graduation commencement was held on the football field with family members and friends watching from the bleachers and remotely in the gym. Space could be seen between the seniors’ chairs and the families on the bleachers.
A little KV history was also made as three of the graduates, MK Shultz, Hayley Alexander and Carly Basham, were absent due to the softball team playing in a semi-state game. Because MK had faith the team would win regionals, MK’s speech was prerecorded and played over the public address system.
As part of her speech, MK Shultz said “despite all the odds, we still managed to graduate.” She noted that not only did the class struggle through a pandemic but they also endured “senioritis.”
“We have been tested, quarantined and had our entire high school experience turned upside down, yet we made it,” she said.
To MK Shultz, it was a short four years. She said the class could have looked back and admitted defeat but instead they “did everything in our power to be here today.” She encouraged her classmates to remember they made the best of a rough situation so they could graduate. She challenged them to continue to face life with the “same pose and resilience” they have shown during their high school career.
Taylor Shultz commended her classmates by saying they did more than graduate from high school.
“Our class united under the strict COVID guidelines and absence of peace within our society and we became transformed individuals that utilized our fear of the future to become mentally unstoppable,” Taylor Shultz said.
Taylor Shultz said the first two years of their high school experience were ideal but then their junior year came to a stop with COVID-19. She remembers witnessing her friends and peers being quarantined when they were excelling in sports or preparing for the school play. At times she questioned why a pandemic would happen during their senior year. Her answer, “because we can handle it.”
“At the end of the day, I hope you cherish the memories and the relationships made during these four years. They will last longer than any mask mandate will,” Taylor Shultz said.
She thanked the teachers, staff, coaches and school board members for building them to face the future.
Witvoet compared their school careers to a roller-coaster ride. She said the ride started on the first day of kindergarten and for the first several years was an easy one.
“Today is the day our roller-coaster ride ends and we split into 224 different directions,” Witvoet said. “Now with four years behind us, the ride has gotten bigger and faster. This Class of 2021 made history.”
She asked the graduates to reflect on what they have accomplished including growing together.
To close her speech, she asked Spencer Sekema to take the class on one last roller-coaster ride. The graduates mimicked a roller-coaster ride, led by Sekema, for the last time as a class.