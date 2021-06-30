WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Cheerleaders attended and competed the National Cheerleaders Association Camp held June 24-27 at St. Mary’s College in South Bend.
Both the varsity and junior varsity squads earned bids to he NCA Championships which are slated to be held in Dallas next spring.
At the end of the camp, several girls from each team present were invited to try out for All-American Cheerleader competition. Selected from the Kougars were Hannah Nazimek, Autumn Celorio, Kylee Porter, Emma Lee, Katelyn Kovach, Elia Stowers, Claire Anderson, Jocelyn Ewasiuk, Ashlynn Uylaki, Alexa Bryczek and Katelyn Hunt.
Of these, Lee was selected as one of two All-American Cheerleaders for the entire camp and was adjudged as the Top All-American by highest score. Lee was also offered the opportunity to try out to be an NCA Staff member starting next
summer.
Both teams earned NFHS Squad Credentialing in leadership, safety, and technique, as well as a Spirit Stick for exemplary display of dedication, hard work and a positive attitude. Additionally, both teams earned Superior ribbons for performance evaluations of Chant, Cheer, and Band Dance.
The JV earned a Stunt SAFE Award certificate and Most Improved Team of the entire camp, while the varsity earned the Herkie Award for leadership, values, teamwork and sportsmanship as well as the Technical Excellence Award for proper technique, the trophy for Top Team Chant Competition
and the Top Team Band Chant Competition.
Joshua Buck, Jacklyn Lewis, Lee and Anderson individually earned the America Needs Cheerleaders pin by stepping up to be a leader and setting a good example for their peers. Nazimek was awarded the Individual Leadership Plaque for displaying excellence in leadership all week and in “Leadership in Training” class.
Varsity coach Sam Puskac and JV coach Hannah Celorio both completed the NCA Coach Credentialing Program.
“We are beyond proud of all of the hard work all of our athletes put-in this past weekend,” said Puskac.