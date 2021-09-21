WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won its third straight game on Monday, Sept. 20, blanking rival Covenant Christian, 2-0, at Fred Jones Field.
The Kougars (6-4-1) got single goals in the first and second halves, with Ben Herz and Joel Gomez providing the scoring. Nathan Duttlinger had an assist and winning goalkeeper Luke Andree made six saves.
KV had more offensive opportunities in the first half, possessing the ball at midfield and taking advantage of the wind. The Knights, however, didn’t make it easy for KV, placing eight and nine players behind the ball in KV’s attacking third.
Finally, defender Duttlinger would maneuver his way into the Knights’ back line where he drew multiple defenders before finding Herz. The senior midfielder’s shot found the back of the net to break a scoreless tie.
In the second half, KV found itself playing against the wind, which limited its ability to possess and attack with the same style as in the first half. The Knights were able to play many long balls over the top to give them corner kicks, but the Kougars’ defense held strong. Andree also made a number of timely saves to keep the Knights off the board.
After a few failed scoring opportunities by Herz and Sebastian Zavala midway through the second half, KV finally got its second goal with around 10 minutes remaining. Gomez was taken down in the penalty box and lined up for a penalty kick. His shot beat the keeper, giving his team a 2-0 advantage.
KV coach Jovan Jeftich credited his back line of Chris Varela Carrera, Brandon Ruvalcaba, John Santamaria and Duttlinger with solid defensive work to keep Covenant from finding a clean shot. This also included center-mid Cole Watson and keeper Andree.
“I’m proud of my team tonight,” Jeftich said after the game. “Covenant Christian definitely made it hard on us offensively and took us out of our rhythm at times. However, it was good to see our team step up in key moments in the attack and in the back. We did enough to grind out this win, and I’m very pleased with the outcome.”
The Knights fall to 5-6-1 on the season.