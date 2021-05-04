WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team fell to the visiting Munster Mustangs on Friday, April 30 by a score of 4-1.
Mustang sophomore Mady Kindy kept the Kougar hitters off-balance as she went the distance in the Northwest Crossroads Conference tilt, allowing five hits and one run while striking out six and giving up zero walks.
Her counterpart, Kougar ace MaryKate Shultz, also hurled the entire seven innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out four. She also recorded no walks.
KV (8-5, 4-2 in the NCC) fell behind early as Munster scored twice in the top of the second on an error and a single by Ariel Gallardo. The Mustangs plated two more in the top of the sixth to seal the deal.
Munster (14-4, 5-1) was led in offense by sophomore Charlize Lorenz, who hit two singles and score two runs.
The Lady Kougars were led by freshman JoJo Short, who was 2 off 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and scored KV’s only run. Hits were also recorded by Shultz, catcher Abbi Wilhelm and Carmen Rosado.