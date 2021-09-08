WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 2, seven former KV boys soccer alumni took part in the Alumni Day event held at Fred Jones Field.
Those players were honored on the field after the conclusion of the varsity game and were well received by the fans in the stands. After the junior varsity game ended, a small-sided alumni game took place on the field, with current KV coaches Jovan Jeftich and Mitch Gutyan also taking the field and playing along with the alumni.
The game drew some cheers and laughs from fans in attendance and it was a fun afternoon for all both the fans and the players.
Taking part in alumni day were Tom Fentress – Class of 1999; Noah Witkowski – Class of 2018; Eliseo Varela – Class of 2018; Kevin Gergely – Class of 2019; Julian Colon – Class of 2021; Devin Mount – Class of 2021; and, Colin Wheeler – Class of 2021.