WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Corporation has an opening on it school board.
Any interested and qualified candidates may submit an application for consideration by Tuesday, Oct. 19. An application is available online and at the administration office.
The vacancy is an at-large seat with the term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.
To qualify, applicants:
• Must be registered to vote.
• Must be at least 21 years of age.
• Must reside in the Kankakee Valley School Corporation district.
• Must not be employed with the corporation.
• Must not have committed various crimes under LC 3-8-1-5.
• Must not be holding another lucrative office as defined in the Indiana Constitution.
Interviews will be conducted for those selected on Monday, Nov. 8. The Kankakee Valley Board of Education will appoint the selected individual at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.