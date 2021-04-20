WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley junior varsity softball team lost a close one to in extra innings to visiting Illiana Christian on Saturday, April 17.
Despite several lead changes and comebacks, the young Kats fell short 9-8 after eight innings.
“We battled back from an early deficit and made adjustments but ultimately some base-running errors cost us,” said coach Kailie Kaluf. “It was a good competitive game.”
The Vikings jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first inning and added one more in the top of the second before KV answered back in the bottom of that inning with three of their own to pull back within one run.
The margin of difference stayed the same through the third as both teams added two runs. In the fourth, however, Illiana was held scoreless while the Lady Kougars scored twice when a triple by Lacy Basham drove in a run followed up by a deep sacrifice by Lillian Tapley brought Basham home.
The Vikings retook the lead in the top of the fifth as a triple by Sam Banks scored two to put Illiana up 8-7. KV answered back with a near home run by Addison Richmond drove in another run, which tied the game at eight apiece.
Neither team was able to score through either the sixth or seventh frames, forcing extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Illiana Christian benefitted from two walks to start the inning and scored on on a ball popped down the third base line.
The Kougars managed to put two on base, but a deep fly with a runner on second was caught and the runner was out at third as she tried to advance. A strikeout sealed the KV JV’s fate, losing by a lone run.
Freshman Jocelyn Peal went the distance for KV, giving up six hits, nine runs while walking only three. At the plate, Tapley was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Basham had two hits and an RBI. Hits were also notched by Elizabeth Capps, Liyah Penunuri, Richmond and Carly Stowers.