WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track program made history Tuesday night at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet on the KVHS track complex.
The Lady Kougars won their first-ever NCC title, beating perennial power Munster, 188-150, behind strong performances at every turn. Lowell was third (110), followed by Hobart, Highland and Andrean.
KV was led by junior Taylor Schoonveld’s three first-place finishes in individual events. She also ran the anchor leg on KV’s winning 4-by-400-meter relay team that also featured Halle Frieden, Elise Kasper and Brooke Swart.
The foursome won in 4 minutes, 15.56 seconds.
Schoonveld’s individual titles came at high jump (winning leap of 5 feet, 6 inches), the 100-meter hurdles (16.78 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.85 seconds).
Other top finishers for the Kougars included the 4-by-800 team of Frieden, Emilee Wilson, Audrey Campbell and Emma Bell (10:26.64), Bella Cochran in the pole vault (7-6) and Maddy Friant in the shot-put at 36-5 1/2.
Laynie Capellari was second to Schoonveld in the 100 hurdles (17.33), Bell was second in the 1,600 meters (5:30) and 3,200 (12:11.05), Campbell placed third in the 1,600 (5:42.71), the 4-by-100 relay team of Ella Carden, Carissa Seneczko, Swart and Ava McKIm was third (51.82), Swart was second in the 400 meters (27.05), Emily Nannenga completed a 1-2 sweep in the high jump by KV by placing second to Schoonveld at 5-2, Mo Moslow was second in the pole vault (7-6) and Carden finished second in the long jump 16-6.
The Kougars managed seven firsts and seven seconds to maintain distance against Munster. With the victory, KVHS caps off a memorable season by winning the meet championship as well as the regular season title with a 5-0 mark.
