CROWN POINT – Kankakee Valley Wrestling had managed last week to advance eight grapplers to the Regional Tournament in Crown Point, led by Aiden Sneed’s Championship in the 170-pound weight class. On Saturday. Feb. 6, four of those earned the right to again move on to the Semi-State meet which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 in East Chicago. Sneed again was declared Champion of his weight class.
To earn the title, Sneed defeated LaPorte’s Chase Lewis in the opening round, pinning him at 0:30 and the won a Major Decision (16-2) over Valparaiso’s Dylan Kwiatkowski to reach the final. Just like the previous week, he faced Crown Point’s Nick Tattini. Sneed pinned the Bulldog at 1:59.
Also advancing were: Caleb Solomey who took second at 126 pounds with a Major Decision (16-4) over Crown Point’s Sam Goins; Cole Solomey who took third at 132 pounds; and, Tyler Tillema, who also took third at 145 pounds.
Not moving on for the Kougars were Henry Hase (120 pounds), Caleb Swallow (160), Zach Dodson (195) and heavyweight Ivan Wright at 285 pounds.
Seventeen schools sent grapplers to the Regional Meet in Crown Point. The host team walked away with the top score of 211.5 pounds with six wrestlers winning their weight classes outright. Chesterton was second with 210 points and five Champions. Coming in third was Lake Central with 74 points, fourth was Valparaiso with 68 points and Kankakee Valley was fifth with 61 points.