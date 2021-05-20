MONTICELLO — Kroger’s newly adjusted mask policy now allows people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine to ditch the mask.
But the adjustment may muddy the waters of an already confusing situation.
According to the company's adjusted mask policy —which follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance — fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees will no longer need to wear a mask inside their facilities. This includes stores, distribution centers, and plants and offices — unless otherwise indicated by local or state jurisdiction.
“In general, the CDC says if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected and no longer need to wear a mask,” a Kroger press release stated. “If you are not vaccinated, you should continue to wear one.”
Officials noted that people should follow state or local mandates if they differ from the revised policy.
Enter the muddy waters.
Indiana lifted its statewide mask mandate and restrictions on businesses, citing lower COVID-19 numbers and increased vaccine availability. White County, however, remains in “yellow” — moderate community spread — based on a color-coding system devised by the Indiana State Department of Health to determine level of severity and community virus spread.
According to ISDH, the county is averaging 153 weekly cases for every 100,000 people (as of May 20). For White County, that calculates to 37 cases for 24,149 county population (seven-day cases divided by county population, then multiplied by 100,000).
But also as of May 20, ISDH lists more than 8,800 people in White County as "fully vaccinated" (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) while more than 9,500 have received at least one dose (either Moderna and Pfizer vaccines).
Employees working in the pharmacy or The Little Clinic locations must still wear a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.
Acording to Kroger officials, “fully vaccinated” means an individual has receive the manufacturer-required number of doses and is two weeks past their final dose. To further safeguard employees and customers, officials said workers will continue its cleaning and safety protocols, as well as keeping its plastic dividers and maintaining physical social distancing across all of their locations.
“We ask that vendors and partners adhere to this guidance in all of our locations — stores, distribution centers, manufacturing plants and office,” the press release states.