WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team captured its own invitational title Saturday, going 3-0 against the opposition, including a 2-1 win over Lowell in the title game.
Senior outside hitter Alexis Broyles led the Kougars (7-5) in her team’s 19-25, 25-17 and 15-10 victory over Lowell with 14 kills. She added a service ace with 11 serve receptions and four digs.
Abby Grandchamp had four kills and two aces and Lilly Toppen had seven assists from her setter’s spot with an ace. The Red Devils beat KVHS, 3-0, on Aug. 26, but couldn’t maintain their early lead against the Kougars.
KV opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over KV’s “B” team, with Broyles (9) and Grandchamp (7) combining for 16 kills. Elise Kasper, Marissa Howard and Ava Dase had an ace each. KV’s first team won by 25-14 and 25-17 scores.
The Kougars then defeated Griffith in two games by 25-20 and 25-9 scores, getting six kills from Broyles and four solo blocks from Koselke. Faith Mauger added three blocks and Toppen and Grandchamp had two aces apiece.
• The Kougars fell to 0-2 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 3-0 loss to host Andrean on Thursday, Sept. 2. The 59ers won by 25-10, 25-7 and 25-14 scores. Broyles had six kills and Kasper had 15 serve receptions.
Kougars 3-goal
barrage ousts Bombers
RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas’s goal 12 minutes in the second half broke a 0-0 tie and sparked her team to a 3-0 victory over host Rensselaer Central Saturday, Sept. 4.
Thomas added another goal later in the half and Keely DeKock also scored a goal as KV (4-3) sent 15 shots at RCHS senior goalkeeper Abby Ahler.
The Bombers (3-3) had just four shots on goal, with sophomore goalkeeper Riley Kain making one save in KV’s shutout. The win avenged last year’s 2-1 victory by the Bombers.
On Friday, the Kougars coasted to a 9-0 rout of Merrillville, with Thomas scoring three goals. The Kougars sent 27 shots on goal, with freshman Mia Hoffman-Buczek scoring twice and freshman Delaney Birchett, Annie DeSimini, a junior, and senior Taylor Schoonveld also adding goals. Sophomore Madi Myers also scored for KVHS.
Lady Knights blank Illiana Christian
Covenant Christian’s girls’ soccer team recorded its fourth shutout in six games on Friday, Sept. 3, beating host Illiana Christian, 4-0, behind two goals each from Hannah Frump and Skylar Bos.
Frump scored the game’s first goal when she took a corner kick from teammate Gabbi Zeilenga and bounced the ball into the net with her hip. She would add another goal moments later after Bos out-muscled two Illiana defenders to stretch the field on the left side and sent the ball across to her teammate, who slammed the ball into the side net.
The goal gave the Knights a 2-0 halftime lead.
Bos, the state’s second-leading goal scorer, would extend the lead, needing just one shoe to do so. Teammate Krisanna McDaniel sent a through-ball past the Illiana defense for Bos, who while chasing down the ball, lost a shoe. She continued on, however, and side-stepped the goalkeeper to sink the ball in the net.
Minutes later, Bos would score again, this time connecting on a magnificent free kick that dipped just under the bar from about 30 yards out.
Covenant coach James Blom credited a strong defensive effort for another shutout by the Knights, who improve to 5-0-1.
That one tie came on Sept. 2 against Faith Christian, which threw 27 shots at the Knights’ defense, but managed to get just two into the goal.
Covenant, meanwhile, had nine shots, with Bos and Frump scoring one apiece. Bos also had an assist.
Freshman Grace Robinson and senior Alli Holder had goals for Faith Christian, which owns a 4-1-1 mark.
Eagles goalkeeper Sydney Argo had seven saves for Faith.
Boys Soccer
Henry’s goal gives RCHS win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central improved to 4-2, winning its fourth game in five tries, with a 1-0 shutout of Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Junior Dalton Henry’s penalty kick goal with 25 minutes left in the game was the lone score. Henry took the shot in place of junior teammate Matthew Brandenburg, whose shot at the goal was handled illegally in the penalty box by a Lowell defender.
Offensively, the Bombers had a total of eight shots. The defense held Lowell to five shots and senior goalkeeper Jared Williamson earned his second shutout of the season with five saves.
Defensive standouts for the Bombers included Brandenburg, Broc Beier, Oscar Murrillo Cabrera, Israel Hernandez and Williamson.
Kougars bounce Morgan Township
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team picked up its second straight victory on Saturday, Sept. 4, beating Morgan Township, 5-2, to avenge last year’s loss to the Cherokees.
Senior striker Joel Gomez had four of his team’s five goals. The Kougars (3-3-1) led 2-1 at halftime and added three more goals in the second half.