Boys Soccer
Bombers blank host Knights
DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central got single goals in each half to turn away host Covenant Christian, 2-0, in boys’ soccer action Thursday, Aug. 26.
RCHS (2-1) had 16 shots on goal as they dominated possession throughout. Senior Alex Zaragoza scored the first goal late in the first half with junior Adam Martinez providing the assist.
With about 10 minutes remaining in the match, Martinez sent a shot over the head of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead. He was assisted by Kyler Sigman, a sophomore.
Defensively, Matthew Brandenburg, Brock Beier and DJ Handford limited the Knights to just five shots. Goalkeeper Jared Williamson had five saves in recording his first shutout of the season.
Kougars tie with Merrillville, 3-3
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley let a 3-1 lead slip away in the second half as host Merrillville forced.a 3-3 tie on Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to KV coach Jovan Jeftich, the Kougars played their best soccer of the season in the first half.
“We were able to possess the ball beautifully and had many multiple pass build-ups that led to a variety of goal-scoring opportunities early,” Jeftich said. “Winning the 50/50 battle and controlling the ball gave us a new-found confidence that had been missing in previous games.”
KV scored its first goal with 10 minutes left in the first half. Ben Herz connected with Joel Gomez on a well-executed give-and-go pass. Gomez split two defenders inside the penalty box and tucked a shot into the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Herz then made it 2-0 after converting a free kick from 25 yards out.
The Pirates, however, came out the aggressors in the second half, gaining quality chances behind a new tactical lineup. KV’s defense withstood the challenge, with senior goalkeeper Luke Andree making key saves.
After KV missed a few opportunities to go up 3-0, Merrillville finally got its first goal to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Kougars would answer shortly after, with a sequence of great passing outside the Pirate penalty box found the foot of Riley Potoski, who placed a strike to the lower right corner for a 3-1 lead.
Momentum would shift when with 15 minutes left in the game, Andree suffered a lower leg injury while making a save and was forced to the sidelines. Back-up goalie Gage Anderson stepped in for the Kougars.
The Pirates would trim the lead to 3-2 on a breakaway goal, but the Kougars had a chance to answer when Herz was taken down in the penalty box to set up a penalty kick.
Gomez’s shot, however, was turned away by Merrillville goalkeeper Ryan Gonzalez to keep the Pirates within striking distance. Minutes later, the Pirates would get a game-tying goal from close range and KV’s offense came up short in the latter stages of the game.
Andree finished with six saves for KVHS, which owns a 1-2-1 record. Anderson had two saves and both Herz and Potoski had their first goals of the season.
“This was the best game we played collectively,” Jeftich said. “The first half was some of the finest soccer I have seen since my arrival at KV. We had some unfortunate bounces that didn’t go our way in the second half, but we will learn and grow from this. We can take many positives from this match and use it as a building block. I was proud of the team’s effort in the very hot conditions today.”