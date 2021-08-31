VALPARAISO — The Kankakee Valley football team bounced back from last week’s bitter loss to Rensselaer Central with a resounding roll over Wheeler in the Bearcats’ stadium.
The Kougars outscored their hosts, 27-7, in a decidedly one-sided affair.
The tone was set early when Mirki Dezelich forced a fumble well behind he line of scrimmage and senior quarterback Grant Stowers went to work. Stowers would lead the Kougars to 300 yards of total offense with 124 yards in the air and 126 on the ground. He ran for two touchdowns of his own while also finding targets Eli Deardorff and Caleb Swallow, who each added a TD of their own.
Logan Parks did most of the work on the ground with 26 carries for 128 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
Swallow had but two receptions but gained 56 yards on the catch and carries. He also led the defense with 4.5 tackles and one sack.
Deardorff was the recipient of an athletic jump ball in the end zone where he simply out leapt everyone else.
Two other players stepped on on the defensive side of the ball. Caleb Deardorff had 2.5 tackles and two interceptions while Jack Lamka notched 2.5 tackles and one sack.
“The defense was just dominant and played really, really well,” said KV coach James Broyles. “We managed to put them in some tough spots with the pressure, especially from out front four.
“Offensively, we did what we had to and made some key plays that we were a big difference from last week,” he said.
The Kougars return home this week to face South Bend Washington. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.