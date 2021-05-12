HOBART — Kankakee Valley routed host Hobart, 12-2, on Monday, May 10 for its second Northwest Crossroads Conference win of the season.
The Kougars (10-12, 2-7 in the NCC) used a four-run first inning and a five-run fourth to pound the Brickies (13-8, 3-6) by the 10-run rule after five innings.
Ryan Tinnel was 2 for 4 with four runs scored for KVHS and Matt Caldwell and Caden Vanderhere had three RBIs each. Colton Pribyl was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Austin Frederick had an RBI single. Tyler Feddeler also drove in a run in support of starter Vanderhere, who allowed one earned run over five innings of work with seven strikeouts and no walks.
May 8: Kankakee Valley 6,
South Central 5
At Union Mills, the Kougars held off a late rally by South Central to pick up a one-run victory. KV led 6-3 after six innings before the Satellites (10-8) got two runs in their last at-bat with the chance to get more.
Feddeler got the win, allowing one run on three hits over 5+ innings. He struck out four and walked one. Matt Caldwell and Andrew Parker provided late-inning relief.
Offensively for KVHS, Feddeler helped his cause with a two-run home run and added a single. Tinnel, Dylan Holmes, Pribyl and Max Hunter had hits, with Hunter driving in a pair of runs with a double.
Andrew Huizer had a home run for South Central.
May 4: Lowell 18,
Kankakee Valley 5
At Wheatfield, the Red Devils (4-14, 2-8) used a 13-run third inning to rally from a 2-1 deficit and split the season series with the Kougars.
James Langen had a grand slam home run for Lowell and Sam Dumbsky was 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Dylan Ohlenkamp added a pair of hits with a triple and an RBI and Noah Harris was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Kougars used three pitchers, with Holmes Pribyl and Vanderhere facing Lowell hitters. Chris Vinson went five innings for the Red Devils, allowing five runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Feddeler had two doubles and three RBIs for the Kougars, while teammates Tinnel and Frederick had two hits each. Brad Gannon was 2 for 4 with a double, Pribyl had an RBI single and scored three runs and Caden Dykhuizen added an RBI single.