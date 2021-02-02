CROWN POINT — The Kankakee Valley Kougars, led by standout star Aiden Sneed, had a strong showing at the Crown Point Sectional on Saturday, Jan.30. Sneed was the Kougars’ lone Champion, winning the 170-pound class with a 9 — 4 Decision, but the grapplers advanced eight to Regionals, good enough for a third place team finish as well.
The Sectional featured eight teams. Teams and finished, included: 1 — Crown Point (324 points); 2 — Lake Central (207.5); 3 — KV (165); 4 — Hanover Central (111.5); 5 — Hebron (107.5); 6 — Wheeler (106); 7 — Illiana Christian (88); and, 8 — Boone Grove (61 points). Crown Point had an incredible nine individual champions. The top four place winners in each weight class advance to the regional tournament.
Sneed, a senior, has been a force in wrestling since middle school and seemingly, gets better every year. This year, he decided to forego playing football to concentrate exclusively on wrestling. He is laser-focused on reaching the state finals this year, after falling in the quarterfinal round of Semi-State last year. The Crown Point Sectional has been a good post-season starting point for Sneed. He took third in his weight class as a freshman, won the title as a sophomore, and was runner-up as a junior. Sneed has stated he wanted to give wrestling his best shot this year and with his win last Saturday, he is off to a good start.
The standout came into the Sectional with an enviable 20 — 3 record and benefited from a first round BYE and a second round forfeit courtesy of Hebron. He pinned Wheeler’s Hayden Price to reach the finals where he then defeated Crown Point standout Nick Tattini.
Kougars joining Sneed at the Regional, which will also be held at Crown Point,will be: junior Henry Hase — 3rd place — 120 pounds; sophomore Caleb Solomey — 2nd place — 126 pounds; sophomore Cole Solomey — 2nd place — 132 pounds; senior Tyler Tillema — 3rd place — 145 pounds; junior Caleb Swallow — 4th place — 160 pounds, sophomore Zach Dodson — 4th place — 195 pounds; and, 4th place — senior Ivan Wright — 285 pounds.
The Crown Point Regional will kick-off on Saturday Feb. 6, with preliminary rounds starting at 9:30 AM. Wrestling in this Regional will be participants from the Crown Point and LaPorte Sectionals, two of the toughest in the state.
The top four finishers in each weight class will then advance to the East Chicago Semi-State on Feb 13, fed by the Crown Point, Hobart, Logansport and Penn Regionals. The State Meet is scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.