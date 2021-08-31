PORTAGE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team suffered its third loss in four games after Portage scored three unanswered goals in the second half for a 3-0 victory on Monday night, Aug. 30.
Portage (2-2) had more of the offensive chances in the first half but failed to get a shot past KV senior goalkeeper Luke Andree, who had 12 saves.
Both teams finished the first half in a 0-0 tie.
In the second half, the Indians took a quick 1-0 lead on Colin Szczudlak’s goal. Szczudlak beat two KV defenders and placed the ball into the lower left corner from close range.
The Kougars (1-3-1) nearly answered moments later, but Joel Gomez’s shot from long range hit the crossbar.
Portage would continue to be the aggressors as the second half wore on, taking a 2-0 lead on Gavin Niebel’s header in the penalty box. Szczudlak’s second goal of the game found the back of the net with less than 10 minutes left for a 3-0 lead.
Despite the outcome, the Kougars worked extremely hard throughout the contest and never gave up, said coach Jovan Jettich. “Any DAC opponent is never an easy game and it was evident tonight.”
KVHS was scheduled to open the Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of its schedule Wednesday night at Lowell.