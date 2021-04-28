WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley got clutch wins from its doubles teams — particularly the No. 2 duo of Lilly Toppen and Adrie Frieden — to secure a 3-2 victory over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Andrean Tuesday night.
The teams were tied at 2-2 with the No. 2 doubles match yet to finish. KV got wins at No. 2 singles, with Julie Dykstra beating Andrean’s Leah Stanich, 6-4 and 6-0, and the No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels blanking Haley Antezak and Sophia Sainto-Pienke, 6-0 and 6-0.
KV singles players Carmen Quintero and Elisa Carli lost their singles matches, giving Andrean two wins.
The match came down to two sophomores, Toppen and Frieden, who lost the first set, 6-2, before storming back to take the next two by 6-3 and 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker) decisions.
With the victory, KV improves to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall.
The junior varsity also competed Tuesday, winning seven of nine matches, Colleen Grafton, Annalise Wakefield and Ellie Moolenaar won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Hailey Adcock and Addison Rahmueller, Lilly Belstra and Maddie Stephens, Serenity Knutson and Allison Kems and Jocelyn Ewasiuk and Grafton also won.
The Kougars dropped their first NCC match on Monday night, April 26 by a 4-1 final to powerhouse Munster, which has won every girls’ tennis title in the league since the conference was formed.
KV fans kept a particular eye on the No. 1 doubles match, where the Kougars’ superb duo of Schultz and Daniels was pitted against one of the region’s best in Emily Rakich and Libby Fesko.
Rakich and Fesko prevailed in a match that took 2 hours and 15 minutes by 7-6 (9-7 tiebreaker) and 6-3 scores.
KV did manage a win at No. 2 singles with Dykstra outlasting her foe, Anahge Kodukula, by 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker) and 6-4 scores.
According to KV coach Steve Ganzeveld, Dykstra’s win was one of the few times a KV player won a match vs. Munster.
In JV matches, the Kougars picked up three wins, including the doubles teams Stephens and Boer, Grafton in a singles match and Rahmueller and Adcock in another doubles tilt.