RCHS girls’ soccer team off to 1-1 start

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rensselaer Central senior scorer Ariel Manns had a pair of goals in her team’s 4-2 win over Covington Saturday afternoon. The Bombers opened the season with a 9-0 loss at Hanover Central on Aug. 19, but bounced back by keeping the pressure on Covington, which added a girls’ soccer program this season.