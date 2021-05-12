WHEATFIELD — Illiana Christian used wins at No. 1 and 2 singles to hold off host Kankakee Valley for the KVHS tennis invitational title on May 8.
The Kougars did manage to win both doubles titles, with the senior duo of Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels storming over their competition to improve to 15-2 on the season. The pair has finished first in three invitationals this spring.
Elisa Carli and Lilly Toppen teamed up at No. 2 doubles, picking up a pair of victories during an unbeaten afternoon.
At No. 2 singles, Julia Dykstra fell just short of a title, losing to Illiana’s entry. Adrie Frieden competed at No. 3 singles, placing third overall.
Illiana Christian had 16 points to 15 for the Kougars. Andrean (14) and Hammond Noll (10) also competed.
Freshman Colleen Grafton played at No. 1 singles for KVHS, making the jump from No. 1 singles at the junior varsity level. Down 4-1 in the first set, Grafton rallied to tie the set at 5-5 before losing by a 7-5 finish. She would fall in the second set by a 6-4 final while remaining competitive throughout.
KV’s usual No. 1 player, Carmen Quintero, was inserted into the consolation match and finished with a third-place showing.
Kougars blank Knox, now 7-3 overall
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley didn’t lose a set in blanking visiting Knox, 5-0, in girls’ tennis action May 7.
Julia Dykstra (7-5, 6-1), Elisa Carli (6-0, 6-1) and Adrie Frieden (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches for KVHS, while Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels continue to dominate at No. 1 singles. The pair was ahead 5-0 win the first set before the Redskins forfeited the match.
At No. 2 doubles, Lilly Toppen and Colleen Grafton won by 6-0, 6-1 scores.
KV’s junior varsity team also claimed all six of its matches, including wins by Annalise Wakefield, Elle Moolenaar and Serenity Knutson at singles and Allison Kerns and Ava Trainer, Brooklyn Musch and Kayla Bonnicontro and Harley Mincy and Wakefield at doubles.
Seniors go out on top vs. Highland
WHEATFIELD — Four seniors — Carmen Quintero, Elisa Carli, Toni Daniels and Taylor Schultz — were recognized prior to Kankakee Valley’s home match with Highland on May 6. The Kougars then edged host Highland by a 3-2 final to finish second in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
KVHS coach Steve Ganzeveld said this year’s senior group will be missed next year.
“These four young ladies have been the rock of this team this year and have shown their teammates what is to come for them,” he said.
Quintero played at No. 2 singles, falling in three sets by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-3 scores. Carli won her match at No. 3 singles by a 6-2 and 6-1 final and Schultz and Daniels were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 1 doubles.
Lilly Toppen and Colleen Grafton’s 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles sealed the team victory for KVHS.
Julia Dykstra competed at No. 1 singles, losing 6-0, 6-0.
The JV squad won three of five matches, with Annalise Wakefield and Elle Moolenaar, Allison Kerns and Ava Trainer and Wakefield and Harley Mincy collecting wins.