WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley sent its seniors out a winner Friday with a 71-58 victory over visiting North Judson at the Kougar Den.
KV’s three seniors include Eli Carden, Matt Caldwell and Riley Jordan, with Carden leading all scorers in his final game on the home floor with 22 points. He was 7 of 9 from the floor, 8 of 9 from the foul line and added four assists and four steals.
Caldwell had four assists and two steals and Jordan had two assists and three steals.
The Kougars (9-13) jumped to a 40-22 halftime lead and were never threatened. They hit 56 percent of their shots to drop the Jays to 6-13 overall.
Nick Mikash, a junior, added 18 points for the Kougars. He also had six rebounds and junior Luke Andree finished with 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Sophomore Hayden Dase had seven rebounds and three assists and junior Will Sampson contributed five rebounds and eight blocks.
KVHS wins league finale
HOBART — Kankakee Valley won its second Northwest Crossroads Conference game of the season Tuesday, Feb. 23 with a 57-36 rout of Hobart.
The Kougars finish with a league record of 2-3. The Brickies fall to 7-13 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Munster won the NCC title with a 5-0 mark, one game better than Andrean (4-1). Lowell finished 3-2, followed by KVHS, Highland and Hobart.
KV used a big third period to pull away from a 20-11 halftime lead. The Kougars outscored Hobart, 27-9, in the third to take a 47-20 heading in the final quarter.
Junior Nick Mikash had a team-best 20 points for KV and senior Eli Carden added 14 points. Sophomore Hayden Dase had eight points off the bench.
Mikash was 8 of 13 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and two steals. He hit 4 of 8 3-point shots.
Carden had seven assists and three steals, Will Sampson had seven boards and Cam Webster had five assists.