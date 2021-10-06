HOBART — Despite a promising start by Kankakee Valley in a Northwest Crossroads Conference game last Friday night in the Brickie Bowl, before the evening was over the Kougars were hammered by their hosts, losing 56-24.
For one quarter and part of another, it was an old-fashioned shootout between two motivated 3-3 teams.
The game got off on a quick start with both teams scoring before everyone even found their seats. KV kicked off and Hobart (4-3, 2-1 in the NCC) quickly fumbled with Caleb Deardorff on the recovery for the Kougars (3-4, 1-2 in the NCC) on the two-yard line.
Hand-off to Jack Lamka and the Kougars were on the board. Evan Misch kicked the PAT and KV was leading 7-0.
Less than one minute later, on the kick-off, Hobart’s Trey Gibson took off on a 65-yard run which, when the Brickies added a PAT by Miko Djankovich, tied it up at seven all.
KV went three-and-punt on its next possession but got the ball right back on another fumble by Hobart. Senior QB Grant Stowers quickly found Caleb Swallow streaking down the sideline and he and Misch pulled the Kats back ahead 14-7.
As the first frame wound down, Hobart’s Noah Erlich launched a 30-yard pass to Kris Velasquez for the Brickies’ second score. The Djankovich PAT again tied it up at 14 all.
KV opened the second quarter with a punt and Hobart quickly marched downfield to score on a Gibson two-yard run to take the lead for the first time of the night.
Unfortunately, that was a distinction that would not swing back.
KV fumbled on its next possession and Gibson again scored to go up 28-14 with the PAT.
Upon getting the ball back yet again, Stowers and the Kougars worked their way down the field before stalling in the red zone. a Cade Capps field goal brought the score to 28-17 before the break.
After halftime, KV received and the Kougars again worked their way towards the goal line only this time it culminated in a Stowers sneak from one yard out. The PAT pulled the Kats withing four at 28-24, giving hope to the Kougar faithful in the visitor’s stands of Don Howell Field.
Unfortunately, those hopes were quickly dashed as Hobart would score two more touchdowns in the third to go up 42-242. The Brickies would add an additional two scores in the fourth to rub even more salt in the wound and keep their perfect two touchdowns per quarter run going.
This Friday, the Kougars will again travel north, headed to face the 5-2 59ers and Hobart will be at Highland.