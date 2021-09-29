Class 3A @ Chesterton
Kankakee Valley will enter the Class 3A sectional at Chesterton as one of its hottest teams. Unfortunately, the Kougars will open tournament play against a solid Crown Point squad, which owns an 8-6 mark.
KVHS is 8-4-1 on the season, including 7-1 over its last eight games.
Two of Crown Point’s biggest wins this summer came against Boone Grove and Portage, two teams that beat KVHS in the first two weeks of the season.
The Kougars started 1-3-1 before reeling off five straight wins. They are led offensively by seniors Joel Gomez (20 goals, seven assists) and Ben Herz (14 goals).
Gomez and Herz have combined to score 34 of KV’s 37 goals this season.
Senior Kyle Alb leads Crown Point in scoring with 13 goals and junior Gavin Stage has eight goals and six assists.
In other match-ups at Chesterton, Merrillville (6-7-2) will face Hobart (9-1-3) in the first round, followed by Valparaiso (13-2) against Chesterton (12-1-1).
Portage (7-4-1) will play the Merrillville Hobart winner in one semifinal and the Valparaiso/Chesterton winner will get either KV or Crown Point in the other semifinal.
Class A @ Illiana Christian
Covenant Christian of DeMotte will take a 6-6-1 record into its Class A Sectional first round game against Andrean (2-10-2) next week.
The 59ers have a less-than-stellar record, but they play many of Northwest Indiana’s top teams, including Valparaiso and Portage. Their schedule should help them prepare for a 1A tournament that is headlined by a first-round match-up between Kouts (13-1-1) and host Illiana (11-1-1).
The winner of that match will face the Covenant/Andrean winner in the semifinals, with Hebron (0-8) and Hammond S & T (1-6) to face off in the other semifinal.
Covenant’s top scorers include sophomore Luke Terpstra (11 goals, 11 assists) and senior Royal Novak (10 goals, 12 assists).