DeMOTTE — Lake Central easily captured the annual Kankakee Valley boys’ golf invitational on Saturday, May 1, lapping the field by 29 strokes with a 323 at Sandy Pines.
Andrean was second with a 352 and Highland shot a 361. The host Kougars finished sixth with a 375, 11 strokes better than county rival Rensselaer Central, which shot a combined score of 385 for ninth place.
Also competing were Munster, Boone Grove, Hanover Central, LaPorte, Portage, Marquette Catholic, South Newton, Crown Point, Hobart, South Central, Merrillville and Lowell.
Hanover’s Cody Donovan was match medalist on a cool, windy day, shooting a 5-over-par 77.
Drew Andree of KVHS put himself in contention for a top three spot with an 83, shooting a 41-42 over the two 9-hole layouts. Teammate Tyler Bakker had a season-best 18-hole round of 90, with Caleb Swallow and Caden Adams shooting 101s. Hayden Myers had the fifth man’s score, firing a 115.
RCHS was led by sophomore Zach Geleott’s round of 89, including a 44 on the back nine. Junior Zach Hillan added a 94 and Harrison Odle, another sophomore, closed with a 96.
The Bombers also counted junior Ky Risner’s 107. Senior Addison Wilmington shot a 110.
Steven Montemayer shot a 100 to lead South Newton and North Newton’s lone representative, Elijah Bultema, shot a 133.
Boone shades Kougars by a stroke
DeMOTTE — On Monday, May 3, Boone Grove returned to the Sandy Pines Golf Club for a dual match with Kankakee Valley.
The Wolves, who finished among the top five at Saturday’s KV invite, edged the hosts, 179-180.
Drew Andree shot a 41 for the Kougars, with Tyler Bakker (43) and Caleb Swallow (45) battling for top honors. Caden Adams shot a 51 and Kistler had a 54 for the fifth man’s score.
Hayden Myers played as a reserve, shooting a 44 and Rhodes fired a 48.
Kougars get leg up on Highland
DeMOTTE — Despite finishing behind Highland in Saturday’s invitational at Sandy Pines, Kankakee Valley’s boy’s golf team picked up a Northwest Crossroads Conference win in a dual meet with the Trojans on April 29.
It was the first NCC win of the season for the Kougars, who got a 42 from Drew Andree. Caden Adams fired a 43, followed by Tyler Bakker (45) and Hayden Myers (49).
Caleb Swallow shot a kick-out score of 51.
Among the reserves, Rhodes shot a 52, followed by Lahn (53), Burke (54) and Kistler (57).